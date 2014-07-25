Summer-Splash! Beets & Pineapple: Combining 2 of Our Healthiest Nature's Best!
Welcome to the World of Splash!
Just hearing this food combination, most probably forced you to make a face an incredulous expression of disgust!
But, don't knock it 'til you try it!
EZ Recipe: Fresh beets can cook on your stove-top, in just 15 minutes - or, open a can of beets, your style.
Slice-up a fresh pineapple - or, just open a can of pineapple, canned in its own juice.
Have handy 3 pitchers or containers; 1 for the beets, along with all its juice, 1 for the pineapple with its juice, & 1 for the combo!
This is when the fun begins!
Taste the pineapple, then, taste the beets!
Personally, I prefer 4 parts of beets, to 1 part pineapple!
The earthy flavor of the beets is naturally sweetened by the pineapple! It's a delicious combination!
But play with it, please do, to find your taste buds!
Got a blender? Blend your "preferred combo" with crushed ice!
Serve in chilled, tall glasses, with a straw!
Refrigerate the leftovers!
Medical Caution: As always, beware of any type of food allergies; it could flush your system, similar to a laxative, if overdone!
Enjoy this natural flavor combo, of beets & pineapple!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Source: Martha Stewart
***
