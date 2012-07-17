SUMMER-SPLASH! Beach-Body Fitness; 5th Secret Revealed! "HINT! Our Foundation! Ticklish? Let's Play Footsy!"
SPLASH! Welcome to the World of Summer-Splash!"
"Our Foundation"
The 5th Splash Beach-Body Fitness-Secret Revealed is the appearance & health of our "FEET & ANKLES!"
Ideally, all of us want to show-off sexy "attractive toes & shapely ankles; To match the rest of our Splash fit Beach-Body's this Summer!
"Don't we? Come on!"
(Double whistle!)
*
ANATOMY 101.1
"The foot & ankle is a strong & complex mechanical structure, containing more than 26 bones, 33 joints, 100 muscles, tendons & ligaments."
"The foot is subdivided in "3" parts: Hind, Mid & Fore foot."
The HIND representing the ANKLE area; The Mid representing the ARCH area & the FORE part representing our TOES!
*
"It took `4 Million years to perfect the human foot."
And, it's important to include enough "fat" in our diets, to collect in the FEET to act as "shock absorbers!"
*
When ya think about it, really! Our feet are amazing, allowing us sensational mobility & locomotion!
And,How lucky we are, living at this point of human development, to appreciate & respect our FEET & ANKLES!!
Our feet & ankles are part of our bodies that need special attention, care & basic fitness; Especially keeping our "fore-foot, our toe nails appearing at their "healthiest!"!!
Keeping our FEET "feeling & looking" healthy, does take periodic maintenance! Regular trimming of the TOE nails & conditioning of the cuticles, is an "all year commitment, especially during, the Summer months, as we wear our sandals & flip-flops with our Beach apparel!
"That's, if, we want to look our best!"
*
Let's check-out or feet & ankles & do an inspection! (Yikes!)
"Got not-so "pretty feet?"
Splash Beach-Body is offering some basic Foot-Fitness, to enhance the attractiveness, shape & tone of our FEET & ANKLES:
BASIC Beach-Body FOOT-FITNESS:
( Perform standing or sitting.)
1. spread 'em; Move each toe independently.
2. Pick-up a tissue, pencil or paper towel with your toes!
3. Can you write your name with your toes, using a pencil?
GOAL is to work every muscle, ligament & tendon, in each foot. Thus, improving the tone & circulation! This is key as we age!
(Even though, it might seem silly or difficult? Keep at it all Summer!)
*
Beach-Body ANKLE Fitness:
1. Point the toes; Then, flex the ankle Repeat ` 25 repetitions.
2. Do full circles with both ankles, first inwardly, reverse the motion, by doing full outward circles.
GOAL is to use your full range of motion; Remembering to completely "pointing & flexing" the ankles!
Try 25 repetitions!
3. Now, standing! Stretch the ACHILLES tendon, the HIND tendon in the HEEL! Stretch "slowly & easily, counting ` 30 seconds, for each ANKLE; Feel the amazing stretch!
**
Recommendation: Include this basic Splash Beach-Body FEET & ANKLE Fitness to your regular exercise routine, as a WARM-UP, to prevent injury!
*
Activities for FEET & ANKLES: Walking, Dancing!
Suggestion:
Treat yourself to a professional pedicure!
Then, hit the beach with "prettier FEET!"
**
Just remember!
The 5th Splash Beach-Body Fitness Secret Revealed is the importance & benefit of an FOOT & ANKLE fitness program to look fantastic all year! Especially, this Summer at the beach!
"Footsie, anyone?"
Go get 'em!
Holly Fairfield
