Summers Port's Sharks managed to dodge raindrops that held up the start of their Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet Thursday evening for an hour, defeating Sunset Hills of Edwardsville 522-139 to go 2-0 on the season.

The Shark boys scored a 265-65 win over the Stingrays, while the girls took a 257-74 victory.

Shark coach Nancy Miller was pleased following the win. “I’m so impressed with the group of swimmers on the Sharks this season. The practice attendance has been excellent, even though the weather has been so bad. Even today, in the constant downpour, I had terrific attendance. And their work ethic is as good as their attendance.

“Swimming is a sport that may look easy, but requires hard work, diligence and persistence, and this group is really doing all of this.”

For the Shark boys, Caden Akel, Luke Daniel, Noah Clancy and Matthew Daniel scored three wins each while Cole Akal, Victor Humphrey, Owen Gruben, Stephen Stobbs and Aiden Napp took two wins each. The Shark girls scored triple wins by Anna Moehn and Lindsay Bruce on the night, while Abigail Powers, Rebecca Arnet, Madeline Milburn, Lillian Schuler, Madelyn Stubbs, Claire Spain and Natalie Long each won twice. The Sharks' relay teams swept each of the relay races run on the evening.

Luke Daniel, Caden Akal, Clancy and Matthew Daneil led the Summers Port boys with 15 points each, while Humphrey, Napp and Cole Akal contributed 13 points each, Wesley Dugan and Luke Schwegel had 11 points each and Stobbs scored 10.

Moehn and Bruce led the Sharks' girls scorers with 15 points each, while Spain, Stubbs and Hatch each contributed 13 points, Lauren Heinz, Eleanor Schuler and Rachel Heinz each had 11 points and Powers, Long, Rebecca Adney and Lillian Schuler each contributed 10 points.

The Sharks will take part in the SWISA Novice Meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Waterworks, then travel to Waterworks for a 6 p.m. meet June 25 before the SWISA Relay Meet takes place at 6 p.m. June 29.

