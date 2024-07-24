EDWARDSVILLE - Aubrey Rickman was one of the most improved younger swimmers for the Summers Port Swim Club during the 2024 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season, and at the 62nd annual SWISA championship meet on July 21, 2024, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, her hard work paid off.

Rickman was a part of the girls 11-12 200-yard medley relay team which finished fourth at 2:35.48, placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 31.96 seconds, came in fourth in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:24.71, and was a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished fourth at 2:22.52.

In an interview conducted during the meet, Rickman felt that Summers Port performed well, and did many good things along the way.

"I've dropped a lot of time today, so, I've gotten higher places," she said.

The dropping of time in each of her events has been a key factor in Rickman's improvement as a swimmer this summer, and it's something that's not just a good sign, but also a source of pride for her.

"Yeah, I've dropped time almost every meet, in every event," Rickman said.

Rickman felt that she swam better than in her previous campaigns, and she credited her coaches for their help and her improvement.

"It's better than my other seasons," Rickman said, "I'm getting a lot more coaching, so I have more progress."

Rickman felt her Sharks' teammates had good performances as well at the SWISA Meet, which helped the team immensely in the standings.

"We are mostly focused on our technique this year, so they're getting a lot better," she said.

Needless to say, she's looking ahead to having time off before she starts training for the winter season, where Rickman will swim for the Metro-East Titans swim club. And she's also looking forward to the winter season, then swimming once again for the Sharks.

"I'm getting ready for winter season, of course," Rickman simply said.

