EDWARDSVILLE — The Summers Port Swim Club's boys 11-12 200-yard medley relay team clinched victory at the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association (SWISA) championship meet on July 21, 2024. The event took place at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, where the team, consisting of Jack Osborn, Davey Drainer, Eli Aldridge, and Ben Osborn, finished with a time of 2:35.99.

The win marked a significant achievement for the young swimmers, who expressed joy and excitement in a joint interview conducted during the meet.

"It was a good time," Ben Osborn said, echoing the sentiments of his teammate Aldridge.

"I feel good about the win," Jack Osborn added. "I'm proud of me and my teammates."

"I am real excited," Drainer said. "Happy that we won."

The swimmers also reflected positively on their overall season, noting that both they and the entire Sharks' team had performed well.

"It was great to win," Drainer said. "We've won a couple of meets so far."

Looking ahead, each swimmer shared their aspirations for future success in the sport, though their goals varied.

"Winning a gold medal," Ben Osborn said.

"Just overall winning more races," Aldridge stated.

"Either winning SWISA," Jack Osborn mentioned, "or breaking my record."

"What Jack said," Drainer concurred. "Breaking a record in SWISA."

The Summers Port Swim Club's triumph at the SWISA championship meet underscores the dedication and skill of these young athletes as they continue to strive for excellence in swimming.

