EDWARDSVILLE - Summers Port Swim Club swimmer, Eleni Kotzamanis, has excelled in her final season for the club and will conclude her summer competition on Sunday with the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Championships (SWISA) in her home pool.

Kotzamanis said once again she has enjoyed the Summers Port Swim Club experience over the summer. After she finishes with the Sharks on Sunday she is off to swim at the University of Kansas in Lawrence this fall.

"Overall, I'm having fun in the summer season, so that's the most important part, I think," she said. "And getting to bond with the little kids."

As with everyone else, Kotzamanis is very grateful to be back after having missed the 2020 summer season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I know everybody is glad to be back, and it's just good to see all the new faces and all the little kids that have decided to come out and try it," she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kotzamanis has enjoyed helping teach the younger swimmers about the club's traditions and help them have fun while in the pool.

"I just want them to learn the traditions," Kotzamanis said, "and have fun, because that's what this is really about. Obviously, also, learn the strokes and the techniques, and learn how to be competitive. But the most important part is having fun."

Kotzamanis looks forward to the Sunday, July 18, SWISA Meet at Summers Sport in Godfrey.

"SWISA is after a big meet in Kansas," she said. "I'll be driving home that night, and then, I'll be going to SWISA the next day. But really, I just hope to have fun and enjoy it before I embark on this new journey in college. I hope I have been a good influence on the younger kids, and help them learn to love to swim as I have."

"It's going by way too fast," she said with a smile of her final Summer Sport summer season.

More like this: