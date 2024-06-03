GODFREY - Summers Port Swim Club is known throughout the community as a go-to spot in the summer. Now, they’re looking for donors to bring the community to the pool.

Emily DeGrand and Jenna Mindrup, two members of the Summers Port board, explained that they are sponsoring a brick fundraiser to raise money for the pool. From now until Dec. 31, 2024, people can purchase a brick that has their information engraved on it. The bricks will be laid at Summers Port Swim Club. DeGrand and Mindrup explained that the goal is to raise money for the pool while spreading the word about everything Summers Port has to offer.

“It’s just a big part of our community,” DeGrand said. “My childhood memories of summer are Summers Port. If I think of summer, I think of Summers Port. All of my friends that I grew up with, I think it’s the same for them. I joined with my family last year and now my 5-year-old absolutely loves the pool, so I’m hoping that he will have those same memories that I had when I was a kid.”

DeGrand and Mindrup explained that the members-only club includes a pool, playground, basketball court, baseball field and more. They said many parents will simply drop their kids off for the day, and kids will play all day long at Summers Port.

The swim club will also offer several new events and activities throughout the summer this year, including a toddler time, family funday event and adults-only swim night. They also have swim and dive teams that kids can enjoy.

Both DeGrand and Mindrup have fond memories of Summers Port, which has been in Godfrey for the last 60 years. They believe the nostalgia is partly why people love Summers Port so much, and they hope this will encourage community members to donate to the pool.

“My grandparents even belonged to Summers Port back in the 70s and 80s, and my dad still remembers his membership number,” Mindrup said. “This pool is very nostalgic for a lot of people, and so if we can get those people and part of their history in the pool, then we think that could bring in even more new members.”

The money from the brick fundraiser will go toward equipment and maintenance at Summers Port while keeping membership fees down, DeGrand explained. Their goal is to fundraise throughout 2024 and then showcase the new bricks in 2025 in time for the summer season.

“We’re hoping we can reach out to people that were members from the beginning to now just leave a piece of themselves at the pool,” DeGrand added. “So this year we’re going to have the brick fundraiser, and then in the summer of 2025, we'll have a big unveiling of it and the landscaping, to showcase that to all the members, the past and present members.”

For more information about Summers Port, including how to donate to the pool or purchase a brick, you can visit their official website at SummersPort.net. Check out their official Facebook page for more information.

