GODFREY - Summers Port topped Splash City 399-323 Thursday at Splash City.

Summers Port head coach Nancy Miller said she was thrilled at the time improvements from the Sharks’ team members on Thursday.

“We had a lot of time improvements from our swimmers,” she said of the meet. “Our diligence in training stroke technique and speed work is paying off. How fun it is to watch the kids race and be so excited with the outcome of their races.”

Miller said the team had many standouts Thursday night including:

Cole Akal, Noah Clancy and Matthew Daniel in the 15-18 boys division and Clare Pohlman and Ginny Schranck in the 15-18 girls division.

Luke Daniel and Jake Roth were 13-14 age division standouts, she said, with Anna Moehn in the 13-14 age division. Victor Humphrey and Lucas Frye both shined in the 11-12 boys competition, she said. Miller cited the efforts of Eleanor Schuler in the 11-12 girls division and Stephen Stobbs and Jack Lombardi in the 9-10 boys and Erick Humphrey in the 8 and under boys category.

Summers Port has a bye July 6, then returns to action at Paddlers on July11. The SWISA Swim Championship Meet is July 23 at Paddlers Swim Club.

