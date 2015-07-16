Summers Port's swimming team wrapped up its Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association regular season with a convincing win over Paddlers in Granite City Tuesday evening.

The Sharks scored a 421-281 win over the Pirates; the boys won by the score of 218-135 while the girls took a 203-146 win.

Triple winners for the Sharks on the night included Caden Akal, Jake Roth, Noah Clancy and Luke Daniel on the boys side and Anna Mohn for the girls. Double winners were Cole Akal for the boys and Lillian Schuler, Kristine Lauritzen, Claire Pohlman and Ginny Schrank for the girls.

Single boys winners were Jack Lombardi, Patrick Hovesey, Lucas Lubinski, Riley Clancy, Thomas Wendel, Nathaniel Scheunick, Lucas Frye and Ian Napp; single girls winners were Jenna Fleming, Maya Stephan, Shelby Roth and Lindsey Bruce.

Boys relay winners included the 8-and-under 4x25 medley, 11-12 4x50 medley, 13-14 4x50 medley, 15-18 4x50 medley, 8-and-under 4x25 freestyle, 11-12 4x50 freestyle, 13-14 4x50 freestyle and 15-18 4x50 freestyle. Girls relay winners were the 8-and-under 4x25 medley, 11-12 4x50 medley, 13-14 4x50 medley, 8-and-under 4x25 freestyle, 11-12 4x50 freestyle and 15-18 4x50 freestyle.

The Sharks and Pirates, along with Sunset Hills, Water Works and Splash City, will take part in Sunday's SWISA Championship, which begins at 9 a.m. at Paddlers.

