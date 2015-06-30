See photo gallery of SWISA Relays below:

Summers Port's depth was a key factor as the Sharks emerged victorious in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relay Championship meet Monday night at Edwardsville's Sunset Hills Country Club.

The Sharks won 29 of the scheduled 52 events on the evening to top second-place Paddlers of Granite City, Summers Port scoring 299 points to Paddlers' 221. Water Works of Edwardsville took third with 179 points, Splash City of Collinsville was fourth with 160 points and the host Stingrays of Sunset Hills were fifth with 115 points. Water Works had 10 wins on the night, Splash City seven, Paddlers four and Sunset Hills one.

“We saw some things we still need to work on,” said Summers Port coach Nancy Miller, “but we have a lot of depth on our team and that helped us tonight.

“Our older swimmers were very strong and they helped us pull through tonight. I'm very pleased with how we did.”

For Water Works, Monday's meet was their first of the year after having two of their scheduled dual meets rained out (the rainout against Splash City will be made up Thursday, while last week's rainout against Summers Port will not be rescheduled), and Water Works coach David Albers was pleased with the team's performance.

“We did well,” Albers said. “We did find stuff we need to work on, but I was impressed with our younger swimmers (8 and under and 9-10s). We competed at a good level and we were just excited just to get out there and compete for the first time.

“Our older kids did very well too. That we actually got out there for a meet, that was good.”

Sunset Hills' last-place finish wasn't the main focus for their coach, Drew May. “We wanted to have the kids get out there and have fun,” May said. “It gave us the chance to compete and have a fun time. We do need some work on our breaststroke technique; we've spent time on it in practice and there's a few habits we need to break, but overall, we're good.”

“We were just glad the kids had fun,” added Sunset Hills assistant coach Jenny Diest. “We wanted them to do their best and we want to create a team culture.”

Boys winners on the night included:

8-and-under 100 Medley, Waterworks (Hunter Schlueter, Ryan Harrison, Jackson Scharff, Liam Oertle); 9-10 200 Medley, Paddlers (Christopher Taylor, Wyatt Loftus, Brady Smallie, Jake Curry); 11-12 200 Medley, Summers Port (Luke Schweigel, Jake Roth, Edward Roberts, Luke Daniel); 13-14 200 Medley, Summers Port (Noah Clancy, Caden Akal, Will Roberts, Wesley Dugan); 15-18 200 Medley, Splash City (Alan Kusmierczak, Alex Langenstein, Vinnie O’Connor, Nicholas Schmidt).

8-and-under 75 Freestyle, Summers Port (Stephen Stobbs, Jack Lombardi, Lucas Lubinski); 9-10 150 Freestyle, Paddlers (Jake Curry, Brady Smallie, Wyatt Loftus); 11-12 150 Freestyle, Summers Port (Edward Roberts, Luke Daniel, Luke Schweigel); 13-14 150 Freestyle, Summers Port (Caden Akal, Will Roberts, Wesley Dugan); 15-18 150 Freestyle, Summers Port (Matthew Daniel, Alex Cook, Adam Brown).

8-and-under 75 Breaststroke, Water Works (Jackson Scharff, Hunter Schlueter, Ryan Harrison); 9-10 150 Breaststroke, Paddlers (Wyatt Loftus, Christopher Taylor, Alexander Weaver); 11-12 150 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Jake Roth, Edward Roberts, Luke Schweigel); 13-14 150 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Noah Clancy, Will Roberts, Wesley Dugan); 15-18 150 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Matthew Daniel, Aiden Napp, Adam Brown).

8-and-under 75 Backstroke, Water Works (Joseph Corzine, Jackson Scharff, Ryan Harrison); 9-10 150 Backstroke, Summers Port (Lucas Frey, Victor Humphrey, Joshua Kreitner); 11-12 150 Backstroke, Summers Port (Alex Roth, Luke Daniel, Luke Schweigel); 13-14 150 Backstroke, Summers Port (Noah Clancy, Caden Akal, Patrick Moehn); 15-18 150 Backstroke, Splash City (Nicholas Schmidt, Gus Nugent, Alan Kusmierczak).

8-and-under 75 Butterfly, Summers Port (Stephen Stobbs, Jack Lombardi, Lucas Lubinski); 9-10 150 Butterfly, Sunset Hills (Andrew Byron, Owen Gruben, Evan Rolves); 11-12 150 Butterfly, Summers Port (Jake Roth, Edward Roberts, Luke Daniel); 13-14 150 Butterfly, Summers Port (Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Will Roberts); 15-18 150 Butterfly, Spash City (Alan Kusmierczak, Alex Langenstein, Vinny O’Connor); 250 Cresendo Freestyle, Summers Port (Victor Humphrey, Jake Roth, Noah Clancy, Matthew Daniel).

Girls winners on the night included:

8-and-under 100 Medley, Splash City (Kylee Strong-Chasteen, Addison Baldus, Sophie VanMiddendorp, Katelyn Berger); 9-10 200 Medley, Splash City (Ellie Martin, Morgan Guetterman, Lydia Nugent, Erin VanMiddendorp); 11-12 Medley, Summers Port (Rachel Heinz, Claire Spain, Anna Moehn, Kristine Lauritzen): 13-14 200 Medley, Summers Port (Grace Stubbs, Abigail Powers, Lindsey Bruce, Jenna Fleming); 15-18 200 Medley, Water Works (Savannah Brannan, Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson, Sahar Rabiei).

8-and-under 75 Freestyle, Splash City (Kylee Strong-Chasteen, Nora Nugent, Addison Baldus); 9-10 150 Freestyle, Splash City (Kate Martin, Livia Montgomery, Lindsay O’Connor); 11-12 150 Freestyle, Summers Port (Kristine Lauritzen, Anna Moehn, Rachel Heinz); 13-14 150 Freestyle, Summers Port (Lindsay Bruce, Jenna Fleming, Abigail Powers); 15-18 150 Freestyle, Water Works (Savannah Brannan, Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson).

8-and-under 75 Breaststoke, Water Works (Peyton Johnson, Kierstynn Fisher, Alison Brase); 9-10 150 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Katherine Hatch, Claire Paule, Lucy Parks); 11-12 150 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Claire Spain, Kristine Lauritzen, Riley Clancy); 13-14 150 Breaststroke, Water Works (Sierra Brannan, Sabar Rabiei, Sophie Goers); 15-18 Breaststroke, Summers Port (Madeline Stobbs, Shelby Roth, Karoline Lauritzen).

8-and-under 75 Backstroke, Summers Port (Lillian Schuler, Hannah Henesey, Caroline Parks); 9-10 150 Backstroke, Water Works (Camryn Mills, Chloe Harrison, Jenna Garella); 11-12 150 Backstroke, Summers Port (Anna Moehn, Rachel Heinz, Claire Spain); 13-14 150 Backstroke, Summers Port (Lindsay Bruce, Jenna Fleming, Grace Stobbs); 15-18 Backstroke, Water Works (Savannah Brannan, Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson).

8-and-under 75 Butterfly, Summers Port (Lillian Schuler, Hannah Henesey, Caroline Parks); 9-10 150 Butterfly, Splash City (Morgan Guetterman, Lydia Nugent, Erin VanMiddendorp); 11-12 150 Butterfly, Summers Port (Anna Moehn, Kristine Lauritzen, Claire Spain); 13-14 150 Butterfly, Summers Port (Lindsey Bruce, Claire Pohlman, Grace Stobbs), 15-18 150 Butterfly, Water Works (Savannah Brannan, Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson); 250 Cresendo Freestyle, Paddlers (Alivia Upshaw, Jordan Briggs, Emily Webb, Maia Cain).

The SWISA will take this week off for the Independence Day holiday and resume July 9, when Water Works travels to Paddlers and Sunset Hills takes on Splash City at Sunset Hills; Summers Port will have the bye that week.

