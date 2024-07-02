ALTON — Alton High head boys soccer coach Greg Nasello has successfully carried on the summer area high school soccer scrimmages, drawing participation from seven local high schools. The scrimmages, held Sunday nights at 6 p.m. at the Public School Stadium in Alton, have attracted teams from Alton, Marquette Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial, Father McGivney Catholic, and Staunton.

Nasello, who has a deep passion for the sport of soccer, previously coached the Redbirds' boys team from 1998 to 2010 and the girls' team until 2013. He returned to his boys coaching role in 2023 and quickly set about organizing the summer scrimmages to ensure players stay sharp during the off-season.

"We don't use referees, but the coaches do the refereeing," Nasello explained. "The Public School Stadium facility has worked out nicely. It is a great way for the kids to get some touches and play against someone else. This way they don't start from scratch in August when regular season practices begin."

Nasello also expressed gratitude to Robert Stephan and the Fighting Irish soccer club for their assistance with the registration process.

"I do the schedules and the other things are worked out," he said. "The district didn't hesitate at all when I asked if we could do this. It has been some good play and very productive."

The initiative aims to provide players with valuable game experience and ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming season.

