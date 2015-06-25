Summer Music series - Dixie Dudes and Dance Band at Jacoby on Friday, June 26
“I am also bringing my new summer appetizer, morel mushroom purses,” he continued. “This is a small round pastry served with brandy brown butter sauce.”
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Food and drink are available at an additional cost.
Splash II, curated by Dee Kilgo, will remain on display through July 4 in Jacoby’s main gallery.
After a break for the 4th of July holiday, the summer music series will resume on July 17 with The James Hegarty Trio playing cool jazz from the likes of Miles Davis, Oliver Nelson and other artists, on piano and electronics, electric bass and percussion. LuciAnna’s Pastries will prepare the treats.
About the Jacoby Arts Center
The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization
The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
