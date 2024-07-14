Kelli Daugherty, a certified nurse midwife at OSF HealthCare says it’s not just anecdotal. Health care providers have seen it for years.

The scorching summer heat can make symptoms of menopause, namely hot flashes and night sweats, more intense.

“It’s going to be this sudden increase in heat,” Daugherty says, describing a hot flash on a summer day. “She’s going to feel like she’s on fire. She’ll probably sweat and get very flushed in the face.

“It’s very much a real thing,” she says.

From day to night, there are things a woman can do to lessen the symptoms.

Wear loose-fitting clothes made of light materials like cotton or linen. Avoid dark colored clothing which absorbs more sunlight.

Article continues after sponsor message

Avoid hot flash triggers like alcohol, spicy food, caffeine and smoking.

Keep warm weather essentials like water, a mini fan and a cold pack nearby.

“Hydration during a hot flash is important. It’s important in general. But it can help bring that hot flash down,” Daugherty says.

Avoid exercising outside during midday when it’s the hottest. Try for early morning or night. And keep your walks or runs shorter.

For night sweats, Daugherty says to prepare the bedroom. Have fans and window curtains that block as much sunlight as possible. Set your air conditioning a little lower. Sleep in loose-fitting clothes.

Don’t feel like you have to jump in a cold shower.

“The symptoms only last a few seconds to a minute,” Daugherty says. “So just drinking the cold water or using a cold compress on your neck or face will be helpful.”

Daugherty says if your menopause symptoms become unmanageable, see a health care provider. Medication and lifestyle changes are options.

More like this: