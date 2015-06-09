Is your child a superstar athlete? A promising scientist? The next Van Gogh? If so, than Riverbender.com Community Center’s Summer Hang-Out is the place for your child this summer.

RBCC’s summer program offers a place for children grades 3-8 to stretch their imagination, build life-long friendships and develop as an individual. Their goal is to provide programming that is diverse in content to intrigue every child so they can experience a lifetime of memories in one endless summer.

“What’s most important to me is that our center provides a safe and fun place for children to be this summer,” Meredith Wright, Riverbender.com Community Center’s Director of Operations said. “It’s always hard when your parents work all summer, mine did, but I was lucky enough to have an awesome place to go during the summer to distract from that. I was able to learn about science, history and geography without me even realizing it and that’s what I want to provide back to the Alton community now.”

Summer Hang-Out is a 7-week all day program that will run from 7am-6pm Monday through Friday. The first week begins Monday, June 15 and will be focused on different areas around the world. Each week following will have their own “theme” that its scheduled activities will derive from. A child can attend all 7 weeks or pick and choose which weeks interest them the most; and at $100/week or $25/day if not attending the entire week, Summer Hang-Out isn’t just a good choice for kids, but for parents as well.

Summer Hang-Out will offer programming that includes activities across the areas of art, history, technology, agriculture, sports, music and science with community partners such as the Alton Police & Fire Department, Riverbend Yoga, Liberty Bank and Alton Public Schools etc.

"I'm hoping we can continue to grow the Riverbender.com Community Center into the place that children are dying to go to and parents are happy to send their kids too. It’s such an awesome community resource that so many people are behind already, and it’s something that children and the community alike can benefit from,” Wright said.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art educational and entertainment facility located in the heart of Downtown Alton, IL. The RBCC, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization supports youth and community programs and is primarily focused on being a safe, educational and fun place for the youth of our area to hang out at.

If you’re interested in registering your child you must act fast! Contact Meredith Wright at (618) 465-9850 Ext. 212 or at mwright@riverbender.com to reserve your child’s spot at Summer Hang-Out.

