ALTON - Gordon Cragg Dance Studio (GCDS) will hold registration for summer dance and tumbling classes on July 10 – 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Classes will be offered Monday thru Friday for all ages and skills, beginning July 16 for a six-week program.

Gordon Cragg Dance Studio has provided professional, competitive and recreational classes for over 30 years. Owner, instructor Gordon Cragg began his career in Junior tumbling, and danced with the St Louis Muny and Opryland USA. He has travelled with the Caribbean Cruise Lines, and first national tour of CATS. He has also choreographed for several Riverbend community theatres.

“I consider one of my greatest accomplishments the opportunity to share the love of dance with my students, “ says Cragg.

Instruction focuses are comprehensive technical training, competition squad line and private lessons. The studio boasts a full-time viewing area and is available for rental for special events.

Other instructors include Mr. Marcus Brown, Bailey Depriest and Donetta Sandidge Hailer. For more information concerning class offerings contact Gordon Cragg at 618-462-7244.

