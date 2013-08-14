Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) would like to remind residents and visitors of the community that Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, will be open seven days a week from 12-6pm through August 20. Once Jersey Community Unit School District #100 classes resume, the facility will remain open only on Saturdays and Sundays with the closing day slated for Labor Day, Monday, September 2. The hours will still remain 12-6pm on Saturday, 8/24 and Sunday, 8/25 and 3-6pm on Saturday, 8/31 through Monday, 9/2. The pool is open to everyone for a nominal daily fee; $2 for kids five and under, $3 for kids 6-17 years old and $4 for adults 18 and older.

This Friday, August 16 from 10-11:30am, marks the last Toddler Time of the 2013 summer. This special time gives parents, grandparents or babysitters the opportunity to spend special time with their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddy pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity.

For more information about the pool, please call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or JPRD at 618.498.2222.

