Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) would like to remind residents and visitors of the community that Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, will be open seven days a week from 12-6pm through August 15. Once Jersey Community Unit School District #100 classes resume, the facility will remain open only on Saturdays and Sundays with the closing day slated for Labor Day, Monday, September 3. The hours will still remain 12-6pm. The pool is open to everyone for a nominal daily fee; $2 for kids five and under, $3 for kids 6-17 years old and $4 for adults 18 and older.

This Friday, August 10 from 10-11:30am, marks the last Toddler Time of the 2012 summer. This special time gives parents, grandparents or babysitters the opportunity to spend special time with their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddy pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal

pool hours. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity. The pool's last special event will take place on Sunday, August 26 when grandparents will get in for free with a paid grandchild's admission to celebrate Grandparent's Day.

Have a birthday coming up? There are still some dates available for private pool rentals from 6:30-8:30pm. There are three price points determined by what area of the pool renters wish to utilize; $90 for the kiddy pool, $175 for the main pool or $200 for the entire facility. For more information about the pool and rental opportunities, please call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or JPRD at 618.498.2222.

