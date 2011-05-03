Bunker Hill - Just south of Bunker Hill, Illinois lays a small Christian Bible Camp called, “Camp Hugh”. Camp Hugh is owned and sponsored by the Alton Association of General Baptist (a group of churches) for the purpose of promoting the cause of Jesus Christ. Their summer camp is opened to children of all “faiths” if they have the desire to attend. Camp Hugh has approximately 34 acres and is nestled at the edge of the woods that provides an abundance of cool shade.

The Alton Association of General Baptist is holding their annual summer camp program July 10th -15th and only cost $85.00 for the entire week. If you register thru a church two weeks before camp you can get $10.00 off the cost of the campers. This year Rev. Cliff Clark will be our camp evangelist. This fee includes all the activities, three meals a day in the large Mess hall, two bunkhouses (one for the boys and one for the girls), a large chapel, a snack shack, and many pavilions throughout the camp. The camp has a small lake where the kids can enjoy paddle boats. The camp has some excellent cooks in the kitchen, very responsible dorm Moms and dorm Dads, and an activity team that has a full week of fun activities planned. Other activities besides the usual games include singing, a movie, the camp fire experience and much more. This year our camp will feature “Arch Obstacle Course” from Incredible Events 62 Sports.

We are looking for sponsors for children who cannot afford to attend the camp program. We are asking for some of the local businesses, attorneys, physicians, car dealerships and so forth to step up and become sponsors so that many of these children will have an opportunity to go to camp. Businesses can also donate materials and supplies that will help us get the buildings in top shape. Paint, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, craft supplies, light bulbs, and etc. Donations are also being sought for indoor games for raining days such as ping pong, air hockey, and foosball. We have many children needing sponsors and we hope they will not be forgotten. Will you help?

For more information about the camp you can visit the website at http://www.camphugh.com or by calling Pastor Sam Martin at 618-463-1067. A list of sponsors who have already stepped forth to help are listed on the website. All donations should be made out to the “Alton Association” with “for Camp Hugh” in the memo. Donations should be sent to Camp Hugh – 1632 Old Fosterburg Road – Alton, Il 62002 – C/O Rev. Sam Martin

