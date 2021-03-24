GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is now enrolling for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters, with more face-to-face options available for students.

Although the college is largely operating virtually this spring, with a limited number of people on campus, Lewis and Clark is piloting face-to-face and Blendflex (a mix of virtual and face-to-face) options this summer in anticipation of getting back to a new normal this fall.

“We continue to monitor our regional healthcare metrics, and we anticipate being able to resume our normal face-to-face schedule by then,” said President Ken Trzaska. “That said, we will continue to offer online, virtual and Blendflex options for students who aren’t quite ready to come back to campus.”

New this year, Lewis and Clark is working on creating schedules that would allow students to take their general education requirements either virtually or face-to-face using the new Blendflex model.

The college will continue following Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, requiring masks and social distancing while on campus. Students should continue filling out their Daily Self Certification forms, which can be found at www.lc.edu, before coming to campus. Custodial crews will continue their intense cleaning regimen and classrooms will be set up to follow safety precautions as necessary.

Course offerings are posted on Student Self Service now. Current and new students can browse offerings by visiting www.lc.edu and clicking “Browse Classes.”

New students also have the opportunity to register for on-campus tours taking place every Friday. Tours are open to registered participants only, as the college continues to observe COVID-19 precautions.

To get started in the enrollment process, apply today at www.lc.edu/admissions. To ask about tours, call/text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

Current students can make an appointment with their advisor at www.lc.edu/advising.

Twelve-week Summer classes begin May 24. Eight-week summer classes begin June 7. Fall 2021 classes begin Aug. 23

