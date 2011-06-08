Godfrey, Ill. – Summer can be about fun and games without having to ditch the academics.

In fact, it’s a great time to prepare for the next step in a student’s education, says College for Kids instructor and long time tutor Cassandra Campbell. Campbell’s own children, now in middle school and high school, have long been homeschooled over summer vacations to keep their minds and learning abilities sharp.

“I think it gives the child an advantage if they’re able to keep that knowledge and the same routine throughout the year,” she said.

The jumps from elementary school to middle school, middle school to high school, and high school to college especially can sometimes be overwhelming for students, not to mention after a summer break away from the books.

This summer, Campbell will teach two courses at Lewis and Clark: Making the Transition: High School Prep (for learners age 12 and up), and The Big Campus: College Prep (age 16 and up) to help make those transitions easier with the help of study tips, organizational skills, learning resources and more.

“I think students can look forward to learning what is going to be expected of them at the higher academic levels, and how to have a study plan,” Campbell said. “If you want to know how to get A’s, I have the magic recipe for getting an A in all your classes.”

In the high school prep class, participants will learn to work with multiple teachers, who have different expectations of their students at the high school level, as well as what classes to take in preparation for what comes after high school – whether it be community college, university or trade school.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the college prep class, students will learn about credits, calculating their own GPA and following an academic plan through the completion of a degree.

Campbell started tutoring in her own neighborhood and always worked with her own children. In 2009, she started a tutoring center called Pathways to Success. She currently works as an accounting manager, tutors at Hayner Library, does workshops with some of the local schools and this summer joins the College for Kids team for the first time.



“Cassandra has been teaching for our community learning division for a few years now. I am excited to have her join the College for Kids teaching staff this year,” said Katie Haas, assistant director for Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark. “She has been actively involved in a successful tutoring program in the community for three years and I am confident she will bring her passion for educating kids to these one day transition workshops."

Making the Transition: High School Prep

CECK–110–01 | $59 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 24 | Godfrey Campus, Trimpe 161

The Big Campus: College Prep

CECK–123–01 | $59 | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 | Godfrey Campus, Trimpe 160

To register, contact Lewis and Clark’s Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000.

Visit www.lc.edu/ccl to view the full 2011 College for Kids schedule, or call the College for Kids office at (618) 468-5777 with any questions regarding the classes or program.

More like this: