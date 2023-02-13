Couples names: Summer & Tyler

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: November 19, 2014

Date married: April 12, 2019

What makes your relationship special? As high school sweethearts, we got to experience many firsts and milestones together. We both grew together from a couple of teenagers, to adults with a 2 year old. We’re happily married and still haven’t left the “puppy love” stage.

Share a memory you have made together: There are a lot of memories we’ve had together, but the one I remember most vividly is in 2015 we were watching James and the Giant Peach talking about our future and hoping we could make our future come true. Here we are 8 years later with everything and more!!