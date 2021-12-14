EDWARDSVILLE - A Missouri man has filed suit against a Macoupin County woman over a fatal accident near Staunton.

The estate of Edward Lee Romero of St. Charles, Mo., has named Ruth M. Johnson of Staunton in the suit.

The suit claims Johnson was westbound on Spangle Road on Dec. 11, 2019, when she “negligently” entered a T intersection at Illinois Route 4. She allegedly failed to yield to a vehicle operated by Cynthia Reagan, which resulted in a “violent collision.”

According to the suit, Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to yield the right-of-way.

Reagan was severely injured and required a long hospital stay, the suit claims. She died on Dec. 23, 2019.

The suit is asking for in excess of $50,000. Johnson had no comment. The estate is represented by Richard R. Veit of O’Fallon.

