WOOD RIVER – Metro-East Lutheran’s Ryan Suhre was looking to defend his Hickory Stick Invitational title on Monday afternoon at Belk Park.

And he nearly did.

His 1-under par 71 was tied on the day for the hot round with Mascoutah’s Darren Klein, but Suhre would lose medalist honors due to a tiebreaker.

Klein recorded an ace on the 154-yard, par-three 12th to win via tiebreaker and help his team bring it home. Along with the ace, he recorded three other birdies to Suhre’s four birdies.

Klein’s teammate Jacob Floreck finished in a tie for third with a 1-over par 73. The Indians came in first as a team with a score of 315. Marquette Catholic was second (317) and Salem was third (329).

The Knights, led by Suhre’s 71, finished ninth out of 22 teams with a team score of 347.

Last season, in much less windy conditions, Suhre shot a 4-under par 68 as the Knights finished third with a team score of 313.

Other counted scores for Metro-East Lutheran were an 83 from Jacob Kober, a 95 from Lucas Lorenz, and a 98 from Logan Abbott.

McGivney was led by Bradley Goodwin’s 78 as the Griffins took seventh with a team score of 343.

