EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High girls’ volleyball team got their biggest win of the season Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym, as the Tigers defeated O’Fallon, the number three ranked team in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch large school poll, 25-21, 25-20. Sophomore middle hitter Storm Suhre played a key role in the win, with seven kills, seven points and seven aces in the match.

It was definitely a team win for the Tigers, and Suhre was very happy after the match.

“I feel really good, because it was a big conference match,” Suhre said in a post-match interview, “and we had a lot of energy, and we came out and won.”

The Tigers played one of their best matches of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our passes were great, our spikes, and then our kills were phenomenal,” Suhre said. “It just meshed together, and it just became this one big, great play.”

The team works very hard in their practice sessions, and it’s starting to pay off in a big way for the Tigers.

“We work really hard in practice,” Suhre said, “and we try like how we practice is how we’re going to play in a game. So we try our hardest in practice, and it is showing in games.”

Edwardsville next goes to Belleville East for a Southwestern Conference match-up before playing in a tournament in Chicagoland this coming weekend. The win over the Panthers gives Edwardsville a major confidence boost going into the final stretch of the regular season and the IHSA playoffs later this month.

“I feel really good,” Suhre said. “After tonight, it’s really boosted our confidence, because a big win like this is really going to help us in Chicago, knowing that we’re going to have a lot of confidence going in, and not thinking like we’re going to fail, we’re just going to do good.”

There isn’t any doubt that the win over O’Fallon is Edwardsville’s biggest win of the season.

“Yeah, the biggest win ever,” Suhre said with a laugh.

More like this: