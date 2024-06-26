ALTON – Gordon Moore Park in Alton was officially closed Wednesday night, June 26, 2024, following the sudden development of a sinkhole on the main soccer field.

Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes announced that all activities scheduled in the park were canceled due to the ongoing investigation into the collapse.

"Everything in the park on Wednesday night is off from the River Dragons’ game to softball games, and more," Haynes said. "There is a police officer toward the front of the park so no one will be allowed to enter unless they are authorized personnel."

The River Dragons' General Manager Dallas Martz confirmed that the game against Rex, initially set for Wednesday evening, will be rescheduled to a doubleheader in July. Martz added that the upcoming home game against Springfield is still scheduled to proceed as planned, but that will be decided Thursday morning.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” Martz remarked after viewing video footage of the massive sinkhole on the soccer field.

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when the park might reopen, pending the results of the investigation into the cause of the sinkhole and clearing the rest of the park for safety purposes.

The sinkhole developed after a sudden mine collapse on Wednesday morning. New Frontiers Materials released a statement about the mine collapse earlier in the afternoon.

