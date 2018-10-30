ALTON – Six talented kids from across the Riverbend lent their talents to the Pop-Up Kids' Art Fair, hosted at Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway Sunday afternoon.

The idea was concocted by 11-year-old Alex Gory who wanted to do something about hurricane relief efforts after seeing so many weather disasters in the media. His mother, Nicole Gory, then helped him work with Jacoby Arts Center and some of his creative friends to put together a kid-centric art show. Outside of creating the art, children were also helped to market and sell their pieces. Nicole Gory said their efforts were able to help funnel $285 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts after children and their parents came to an acceptable percentage of their art sales to donate.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had a total of six kids,” Nicole Gory said in a Facebook message. “They each worked to create their art, design and set up their space and discuss their art with potential buyers. They counted change and each child and their parent came up with a percentage to give. A total of $285 was collected to donate to the Red Cross. We had grandparents, friends and fans of art come out to support them. Several people bought a few things from each child. I had several people tell me, including one of the grandparents, that this was much-needed and they loved seeing all of the children so confident in their creations.”

Nicole Gory said the kids also “had a blast” doing it, adding they often stopped at each other's booths to show appreciation and buy their art.

“People came because they wanted to show these kids that their art, how they process and view the world around them and their efforts to give back are valid,” she said. “It was such a success and we plan to do another art fair next spring. The parents were all very involved and supportive of the creative process, and every kid had a unique spin on art.”

Jacoby Arts Center gave the kids the space in which they could do their art and market it. The arts center also used their social media impact to help the kids market as well – something for which Nicole Gory said she was extremely grateful.

More like this: