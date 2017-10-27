BROOKPORT – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce that the body of Jessie Inman, age 41 of Paducah Kentucky, has been located.

On October 19, 2017, the Brookport Police Department and the McCracken County Sheriff’sDepartment responded to a crash on the Brookport Bridge. A female was located walking on the bridgeaway from the crash scene. The male occupant, Jessie Inman, could not be located.

On October 25, 2017, at approximately 2:20 p.m., agents from Illinois State Police Zone 7 wererequested to respond to a body found under the Brookport Bridge. The body was later positively identified as Jessie Inman by family members and identification found on the body.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available.

