VANDALIA, Ill. – Carlyle Lake SFWA is planning to start water drawdown operations for the Sub-Impoundment areas at the site beginning the week of Jan. 4, 2021. This early drawdown is to allow the site to have LiDAR digital mapping flown over the site to create a complete and detailed topographic survey before spring rains and tree canopies/cover limit the LiDAR penetration.

With the South Central Zone Regular Duck Season coming to an end Jan. 12, 2021, this early Carlye SFWA Sub-impoundment drawdown should have minimal effect on hunting for the last week of the season due to the slow nature of the drawdown.

Data collected during the LiDAR flight will be used in future planning of Duck Stamp projects to improve infrastructure and in the overall site redesign.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake SFWA office at 618-425-3533.

