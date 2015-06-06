It’s not often someone gets to spend time with a man who is considered the world’s best, but this week Stur Restaurant in Edwardsville has been hosting mixologist Brian Van Flandern.

Stur Restaurant is located at 4 Club Centre Court, Suite A, in Edwardsville.

Van Flandern is a world renowned Michelin Three-Star Mixologist. He was the former head mixologist for Chef Thomas Keller, at the world famous PER SE Restaurant in New York City. He began applying Chef Keller’s philosophy of “flavor profiling” to cocktails and instilled well-balanced food friendly cocktails and then the awards started to come.

He was ranked No. 2 as a mixologist in the Bois Mix Masters championship. He started Creative Cocktail Consultants in 2008 and traveled worldwide designing and training in his craft.

Angie Schmitt, owner of Stur, invited people to come out and visit with Van Flandern tonight or come to her restaurant/lounge, which has a lot of his influence within it. Stur is also marking its one-year anniversary and has been having a celebration this week.

The Food Network has described Van Flandern as one of the top mixologists in the world.

Schmitt considers Van Flandern a friend and mentor and said he has had a lot of influence on Stur Restaruant.

“I have learned everything I know from him,” she said. “Our restaurant has a lounge feel and we want to get to know you. You don’t see that on our side of the river; our food and cocktails are extraordinary.”

Everything at Stur is made fresh from the food and drinks and that is also Van Flandern’s motto. He balances the acids to create food friendly cocktails and now it has become a global revolution, he said.

“My very last job transformed my life and the New York Times started writing about my cocktails and I have been written up in the London Telegraph as well as the on the Food Television Network,” he said. “My dreams have come true.”

Van Flandern said he loves the people of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region and encourages others to come out and visit with him. Stur also has live music every Wednesday and other nights.

For more information, contact 618-307-9613.

