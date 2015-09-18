EDWARDSVILLE – Stur Restaurant and Lounge, located at 4 Center Court Suite A, has released a new menu for the upcoming seasons. The restaurant and lounge is traditionally known for their handcrafted signature cocktails, but this new menu is sure to make a lasting impression with guests. The new menu ranges from bar items and shareable dishes to mouth-watering entrees in which fresh and all-natural ingredients take center stage.

The new menu boasts a wide variety of food to sample, share, or have all to yourself and has changed with the season in order to make sure that the restaurant and lounge’s patrons can have the freshest food to enjoy. The star of the menu is hard to select, but with choices such as Brown Butter Trout, which is a local favorite, Orecchiette Pasta to the Vietnamese Lemon Grass Wings, there is an item to please every palate.

All of the dishes at Stur complement any of the lounge’s signature world-renowned celebrity mixologist, Brian Van Flandern’s inspired cocktails.

Maintaining fresh season ingredients is important to owner and operator Angie Schmitt. “We want to be able to offer our customers seasonal dishes throughout the year without compromising on the freshness,” she said. “If an item or ingredient is out of season, you won’t be able to find it on the menu. We make sure that our menu only features fresh ingredients that you grew up eating.”

Stur’s new menu can be described just as that – all-natural, fresh ingredients that are familiar, but with a twist. Centered around seasonal items such as apples, toasted pecans, and grilled squash, fall is in full swing at this restaurant.

Stop in to enjoy live music, fresh food, and handcrafted cocktails soon before these hot items are off the menu.

To find out more about Stur’s new menu items or try any of their signature cocktails, please contact them at www.sturrestaurant.com or 618-307-9613.

