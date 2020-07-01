ALTON - We invite you to join us, as we seek to bring support to our community families as they look forward to the fall. Many children start the school year with little or no supplies. During the year many run out and can’t afford to replenish. The displaced family setting can also add to this great challenge. These same children show up in our teachers’ classrooms without the resources needed for learning. Your financial donations will go a long way to assist our Alton District # 11 teachers as they educate and nurture our children.

Calvary Cares, the heart of Calvary Baptist Church of Alton, will again show their love for our children and their teachers as they kick off this annual collection effort to raise monies for school supplies to support our teachers in the classrooms.

This year Calvary Cares again invites YOU, our community, to show how much YOU care.

Join us as we lead the way to ensure that our teachers will not need to reach into their own pockets. All funds raised for this effort will be used to purchase school supplies for our teachers’ distribution in their classrooms. We will purchase these supplies in case quantity and deliver them to our classroom teachers when school begins. All teachers will then distribute the school supplies to any child in their classroom that has needs.

Donation Sites

(Calvary Baptist Church, Mail & Online) (Carrolton Bank & US Bank, In-Person)

Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Carrolton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois 62002

US Bank, 1520 Washington Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

During our campaign (July 6 – August 16), we invite your family, group, business, church or organization’s picture to be taken in front of our YELLOW SCHOOL BUS located at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Avenue. Send us your pictures. We will be sure to POST your pictures with our appreciation on our #StuffTheBus4Kids Facebook Page.

Visit our “Campaign Central” websites to see all our pictures & videos of this community-wide event.

Calvary Baptist Church, Alton http://calvarycares4u.org/

Alton School District # 11 http://www.altonschools.org/

SHARE our efforts to support all your friends. Invite everyone to visit this on-line campaign regularly as we post pictures, messages, and updates for all to see. Encourage your business, organization, or group to join in the efforts.

Thank you for allowing us to share our walk.

Thank you for joining with us as we are “Working Together for A Better Community”

Special THANK YOU:

Illinois Central Bus, Alton

Carrollton Bank

US Bank

