ALTON, IL -- A home sleep study may make the most sense for some people who are potential victims of obstructive sleep apnea.

Patients meeting certain clinical criteria (listed below), and who are eligible through their insurance coverage, can now choose between having their test done in a clinical setting – such as Alton Memorial Hospital’s Sleep Diagnostic Center -- and having it done at home. Some insurance companies are recommending the home test first. You should always check with your insurance company before having the test scheduled.

Ideally, patients are referred for an evaluation by a sleep specialist who can decide if a patient is appropriate for a home sleep study.

“Having the test done at home is appropriate for someone with sleep apnea but not other factors such as Restless Legs Syndrome, parasomnia or REM (Rapid Eye Movement) disorders,” said Dr. Ajitesh Rai, a board-certified sleep neurologist at Alton Memorial Hospital. “Patients can call my office (618-465-8666) to make sure they get the right test done. It could be the home test, a sleep test over at the Sleep Diagnostic Center at Alton Memorial, or it could be something where they need to see a sleep specialist.”

If appropriate for a home test, an order will be faxed to the sleep lab by your sleep specialist. This order will be entered into a computer order entry system. Once this has been approved by your insurance company, you will receive your testing equipment at your home. This usually takes 24 hours to process. You will receive an instructional pamphlet and video to walk you through application. There is 24/7 customer support during the complete study.

The patient mails the device back the following day. The study is scored and interpreted by a sleep specialist. The patient returns the following week to see the sleep specialist, who reviews the result of the study with the patient and selects appropriate treatment.

If the referring physician thinks the patient is appropriate for a home sleep study and wants to manage the patient themselves, they can order the test and receive back a report interpreted by a sleep specialist.

“The patient needs to make sure the equipment is put on correctly,” Dr. Rai said. “It might be necessary for a family member or caregiver to help with that.”

A home sleep study should be utilized only as part of a comprehensive sleep evaluation. The referring provider can order the test if they determine the patient meets criteria for a home sleep test.

Once all the initial studies are complete, whether it was in the AMH Sleep Diagnostics Center or at home, it may be necessary to go to the center for follow-up testing. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Alton Memorial Sleep Diagnostic Center at 618-463-7155.

Criteria For Home Sleep Testing

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has published suggested guidelines for the use of home sleep studies in the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea. They recommend that it be used only in the context of a comprehensive sleep evaluation and for the following patients:

-- Patients with a high pre-test probability of moderate to severe OSA.

-- Patients with no significant co-morbid medical condition. Examples of co-

morbid conditions include moderate-severe pulmonary diseases (cystic fibrosis,

pulmonary fibrosis, active asthma, COPD), congestive heart failure and

neuromuscular diseases (ALS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease).

-- Patients suspected of having no co-morbid sleep disorder other than OSA.

-- Patients unable to be studied in a sleep laboratory.

-- To monitor response to non-PAP treatments after the diagnosis has already

been made.

-- The AASM recommended that HST is not appropriate for general screening of

asymptomatic patients.

