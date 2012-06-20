GODFREY – In December 2011, Lewis and Clark Community College commissioned a study by Brailsford & Dunlavey, a firm with extensive experience in facility planning for colleges and universities, particularly housing options. The firm studied the availability of housing, rental rates and surveyed 822 students to determine the potential demand for student housing near the Godfrey Campus. The firm completed its work in the spring, 2012.

Based upon the study, it appears it would be desirable for Lewis and Clark students, including student athletes, to have housing within easy walking distance of the campus (not greater than one-half mile). Currently, Lewis and Clark has 50 to 60 student athletes who utilize student housing

throughout the Godfrey area. The study indicates the potential need for an additional 68 to 110 beds, based upon a variety of factors.

Developers who may be interested in constructing housing units near the campus should contact Vice President Gary Ayres at 618-468-3000, or email him at glayres@lc.edu for additional details and a full copy of the Brailsford & Dunlavey study.

There are indications there may be multiple developers who are interested in such a potential project. As such, Lewis and Clark plans to host a question and answer session from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 in the Trimpe Building, Advanced Technology Center.

