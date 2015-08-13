EDWARDSVILLE - Studio Gaia is celebrating our 9th Anniversary with 7 weeks of colorful and festive fun! We kicked off on August 9, and we invite you to join us for special classes, weekly prizes, raffles and more...

In honor of the seven chakras, each week we will give away a chakra-themed door prize to one lucky winner who attends class during that week. Week one is the red Root Chakra, located at the base of the spine and associated with our connection to our physical body, our environment, and the Earth - Mother Gaia!

We will soon start selling raffle tickets for $5.00 each. At the end of our 7 week celebration, the pot will be split 35/65 with one lucky person AND the Gaia tribe. So the winner receives 35% and the 65% is split among our fantastic, dedicated teachers. We couldn’t do this without them!

Finally, we launched an Indiegogo Campaign on August 9th. It will run for the 49 days. We are asking for contributions (any amount is appreciated!) so that we can continue to offer our one-of-a-kind classes and workshops and further our goal for improved health and well-being in our community. Perks for our funders include our 9th Anniversary Recipe Booklet, a grab bag gift, (something repurposed, recycled or re-gifted), one free class, and those who give $99 or more will be entered into a drawing for one of three grand prizes: one 10-session class card, one 5-session class card, or %35 off the workshop of your choice.

We are so grateful for these nine years and look forward to celebrating and preserving our unique gathering place.

For more information visit: www.StudioGaiaEdwardsville.com, www.facebook.com/studiogaiaedwardsville, or conta.cc/1h722LS .

Visit our Crowdfunding Campaign here: http://igg.me/at/5KZ444nyUYQ/x/11585539

