ALTON - Studio 420 on East Broadway in Alton has closed again as of Thursday.

A sign on the Studio 420 front door states the following: “Effective 5/30/24 Studio 420 on E. Broadway will be voluntarily permanently closed."

On March 29, 2024, a large contingency of law enforcement officials raided the smoke shop, however later in April it was open for business again.

Article continues after sponsor message

The CBD/tobacco shop has been located at 1104 E. Broadway in Alton and is owned by Zachariah F. Yinger.

In addition to the properties seized on that day, vehicles and close to $400,000 cash were taken by law enforcement.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that there has not been any criminal charges filed in the investigation.

More like this: