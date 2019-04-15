GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students gave their assistance across the area as part of L&C Cares, April 8-12, in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual program gives students a chance to connect with their communities and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service. Approximately 90 students volunteered with animal rescue groups, food pantries, community centers, health care facilities and youth groups, among others, this year.

For more information about L&C Cares, contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 orjhenning@lc.edu.

More like this: