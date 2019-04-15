A group of Lewis and Clark students help stock the shelves at Community Hope Center as part of L&C Cares during National Volunteer Week.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students gave their assistance across the area as part of L&C Cares, April 8-12, in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.

The annual program gives students a chance to connect with their communities and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service. Approximately 90 students volunteered with animal rescue groups, food pantries, community centers, health care facilities and youth groups, among others, this year.

For more information about L&C Cares, contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 orjhenning@lc.edu.

