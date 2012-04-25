Listen to the story

GODFREY – National scholarship nominees were announced and honors awarded in various academic categories during Lewis and Clark Community College’s 35th Annual Honors Ceremony in The Commons on April 20.

Photographs of students with their awards may be viewed, downloaded, printed and shared by visiting the College’s Flickr site http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157629518800514/.

Honors are listed by hometowns and recipient:

Alton: Kyle Bradshaw, Outstanding Automotive Technology Student; Sandra Brand, Ursprung Photography Award; Max Hoven, The Bridge-Layout Editor; Mecca Ingram, Student Government Association Secretary; Laurie Pinsker, Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award Nominee and Outstanding Anatomy & Physiology 1 Student-Spring 2011; Travis Ware, Student Government

Association Treasurer; Brant Whited, Phi Theta Kappa President and Who’s Who.

Benld: Jennifer Evanick, All USA/Jack Kent Cooke National Scholarship Nominee.

Bethalto: Marci Bedwell, All USA/Jack Kent Cooke National Scholarship Nominee; Tonya Brown, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence; Tracey Cooper, Nightingale Scholastic Award; Randy Meyer, Student Government Association President; Kayla Schell, Outstanding Organic Chemistry Student and Who’s Who

Brighton: Samantha Davis, Nightingale Scholastic Award; Justin Emmons, Transfer Success Student of the Year; Marissa Wood, OTA Outstanding Clinical Practice Award

Bunker Hill: Megan Franklin, OTA Outstanding Academic Excellence Award

Carrollton: Dana Schnettgoecke, Dental Hygiene Clinical Honors

Dow: Colin Abell, Evelyn Trennt Mathematics Excellence Award

East Alton: David Boyd, Outstanding Automotive Technology Student; Hannah Litzau, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence and Joy Eisenreich Dental Assisting Scholarship; Katelyn Miller, Traditional Design Student of the Year; Richel Stratton, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence

Edwardsville: Kate Duvall, Developmental Math Award; Tiffany Grover, Who’s Who; Kate Harrison, Dental Hygiene Academic Honors and Dental Hygiene Clinical Honors; Kayla Hoffman, Outstanding Achievement in History; Samuel Kempland, Outstanding Anatomy & Physiology 1 Student-Fall 2011; Michelle Kruckeberg, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence; Sean Severson,

Outstanding Achievement in History

Elsah: Nathan Wright, Photography Student of the Year

Fieldon: Jessica K. Goen, Outstanding Music Student Award

Gillespie: James Kelly, Nursing Leadership Award

Girard: Joseph McArthur, Alexander Mackenzie Business Student of the Year

Glen Carbon: Dawn Heidbrink, Nightingale Scholastic Award; Mary Sowerwine,

Paralegal Student of the Year

Godfrey: Justin Bannister, John Stewart Memorial Award; Amy Bucklew, The Bridge-Editor-in-Chief; Kelley Cassens, Touching Lives Award; Catherine Dondanville, Edwin H. Schriefer Accounting Student of the Year; Matthew Herndon, Student Government Association Vice President; Lee McRaven, Outstanding Office Technology Student; Brian Palmer, Phi Theta Kappa Treasurer; Minerva Stalker, Living Green Award

Granite City: Kayla Phouangmalay, Dental Hygiene Academic Honors; Courtney Reckmann, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence

Hardin: Emily Baltisberger, Dental Assisting-Academic Excellence; Kati Gress, Illustrator of the Year;

Hartford: Megan Davis, Dental Hygiene Academic Honors, Dental Hygiene Clinical Honors and Dental Hygiene Leadership Honors

Highland: Kristen Siddens, Dental Hygiene Professional Honors;

Jerseyville: Stacy Erb, Marilyn Hackethal Superior Academic Excellence Award; Amitie Flynn, Student Trustee; Matthew Thiel, Evelyn Trennt Mathematics Excellence Award; Chase Travers, Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship 2011-12, Phi Theta Kappa Vice President, and Nightingale Scholastic Award; Jessica Wren, Ilustrator of the Year; Deaven Zimmerman, Student Activities President

Moro: Valerie Buckley, Ed Palen Memorial Award

O’Fallon: Kaci Jakes, Dental Hygiene Clinical Honors

Roxana: Sarah Rice, Nursing Leadership Award

Shilo: Erik Allen, Non-traditional Design Student of the Year

Shipman: Nathan Swick, Excellence in Arts Award

South Roxana: Tiffany Crank, Touching Lives Award

Staunton: Sabrina Linenfelser, Paralegal Student of the Year; Lisa Scanzoni, OTA Outstanding Academic Excellence Award

Troy: Neil Berkel, Outstanding General Chemistry Student

Wood River: Tabitha Agney, Excellence in Creative Writing; Jonathan Mintert, James “Jay” Oller Memorial Award; Cory Poole, Outstanding Organic Chemistry Student

