GODFREY – As a tribute to National Volunteer Week, L&C students are preparing for “Lewis and Clark Cares,” a week of volunteering that will run April 13-17.

“L&C Cares is designed to help students connect with community organizations and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings.

Student volunteers will be matched with several different local organizations, including Riverbend Head Start, Alton Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and Senior Services Plus.

YouthBuild Coordinator for Community Services Pat Mays and 15 YouthBuild students will be volunteering with the Madison County Child Advocacy Kids Fair at Alton Square Mall, April 17-18.

“This is our second L&C Cares event,” Hennings said. “Last year, 70 students took part in volunteering at a number of organizations, to make an impressionable difference in the local community. We are looking to make an even bigger impact this year.”

Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant’s students have already started volunteering a week early. The class, which meets on the college’s N.O. Nelson campus, is helping with the Senior Citizen Prom at the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville this week.

During L&C Cares Volunteer Week, Grant’s class will help with landscaping, other yard work, drywall installation, siding repair and general labor and cleaning at a Habitat for Humanity house in Edwardsville. The students will also help paint donated furniture, which will be sold at Restore Décor to benefit the Habitat house.

“My students are excited to get involved in good works in the community,” Grant said. “I believe that many of our students come to college with backgrounds in service as they were very busy in high school. If we can continue that energy, or light that spark for someone who has not volunteered in the past, we can change this world locally and beyond.”

For more information about L&C Cares, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or by email at jhenning@lc.edu.



Media Advisory

Students will be volunteering throughout the community April 13-17. This schedule notes the times, dates and places where there will be active volunteers from L&C for photo opportunities or interviews. Lewis and Clark will post pictures throughout the week on our Flickr site, www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc.

2015 L&C Cares Volunteer Week Schedule

April 13 and 17, 8–11 a.m. Alton 5A’s Animal Shelter

April 13 and 14, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Benld Illinois Valley South

Macoupin Headstart

April 13 and 14, 9–11 a.m. Alton Riverbend Head Start

& Family Services

April 13, 2 p.m. Alton Alton Museum of History & Art

April 13 and 14, 2–4 p.m. Alton Riverbend Head Start

& Family Services

April 13, 3:15–6 p.m. Alton Alton Housing Authority

April 14, 10 a.m.–noon Godfrey Senior Services Plus

April 14 and 16, 1–3 p.m. Alton Crisis Food Center

April 14, 2 p.m. Alton Alton Housing Authority –

Alton Acres

April 14 and 16, 3–5 p.m. Alton Alton Boys and Girls Club

April 15 and 17, 8 a.m.–noon Benld Illinois Valley South

Macoupin Headstart

April 15, 9–11 a.m. Edwardsville Main Street

Community Center

April 15, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Cottage Hills Community Hope Center

April 16, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Edwardsville Restore Décor

April 17, 9–11 a.m. Edwardsville Faith Coalition for

Habitat Home

April 17 and 18, 1–3 p.m. Alton Square Mall Madison County Child

Advocacy – Kids Fair

For additional details on times and locations, please contact Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or by email at jhenning@lc.edu.

Media contact: Louise Jett, (618) 468-3220, ljett@lc.edu

