Students, Parents Turn Out for L&C’s Discover Day
February 19, 2019 6:05 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY – The future was on the minds of parents and their high school students during Discover Day at Lewis and Clark Community College, Monday, Feb. 18. Students got the opportunity to tour the Godfrey campus and collect information about L&C’s programs, as well as scholarships and financial aid. Registration for the next academic year begins March 11. The next Discover Day event is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2019.
