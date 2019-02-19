Students, Parents Turn Out for L&C’s Discover Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – The future was on the minds of parents and their high school students during Discover Day at Lewis and Clark Community College, Monday, Feb. 18. Students got the opportunity to tour the Godfrey campus and collect information about L&C’s programs, as well as scholarships and financial aid. Registration for the next academic year begins March 11. The next Discover Day event is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2019. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Print Version Submit a News Tip