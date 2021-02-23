Olivia Spangler, Alton High School and Ben Moginot, Marquette Catholic High School are honored as Students of the Month of February 2021 by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions in the area, the club has decided to suspend meetings for a short time. However, we do not wish to suspend honoring our exceptional students from our community high schools.

Olivia is the daughter of Scott and Stacey Spangler of Godfrey. She is the President of the Alton High School Class of 2021.

Olivia currently has a GPA of 4.535, which places her 13th in a class of over 500 seniors. She also has an excellent SAT score of over 1500. She is a member of the National Honor Society and also Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. Olivia has also received the University of Illinois System’s “Salute to Illinois Scholars” Certificate of Academic Achievement.

Despite being so busy with her studies, Olivia has also kept very busy with extracurricular activities. She has been a member of the AHS Student Council for four years. As a junior, she was the class Vice-President and as a senior she is the President. She is also a member of the Physics Club, the Redbird Nest and played on the Powder Puff Football team.

Olivia has also been very involved in various community service activities. She has done a lot of work with the “Nathaniel’s Hope Buddy Break” program at the First Christian Church of Wood River. This is a respite care program for families of children with special needs. She has worked at this for at least four hours a month for the past four years. She has also worked with the Special Olympics as a Unified Athlete for several years. She has also been a children’s church worker and a counselor at two different summer camps. One of these is an all-girls camp in Indiana and the other is a christian camp in Bond County, Illinois.

Even though she has been so busy with all of this, she has also found time to work in several different part-time jobs. One of these was as a coach for the Alton Math Games. This was a program sponsored by SIUE and the Young People’s Project. She has also been a photography assistant for Emily Dobson and worked on the tech crew for the Alton Little Theatre, plus babysitting.

For her future plans, Olivia wants to go teach special education and eventually become a school administrator. She has been awarded the Provost Scholarship to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Ben Moginot is a high school senior who attends Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, Illinois, and he is the son of Robert and Michael Moginot.

Ben played soccer for Marquette during freshman and sophomore year and was a member of the scholar bowl team as well. He currently acts as a lector for Marquette's campus ministry group, and participates in the yearly ACES (Academic Challenge in Engineering & Science) academic competition. He has an interest in literature and the sciences, and he hopes to pursue a degree in environmental studies at a university.

Olivia Spangler and Ben Moginot will receive plaques in recognition of their selection as Students of the Month of February 2021.

