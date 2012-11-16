WHAT: DNow 2013 "Abide"

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Friday - Sunday, January 25 - 27 | Friday @ 6:15 p.m.

WHO: Students in Grades 6 - 12

COST: $45/Student ($100/Family Maximum)

WHY: DNow (Discipleship Now) is an event that brings students together for an unforgettable weekend full of spiritual growth, awesome worship, meeting new friends, strengthening current friendships, and just having fun! The weekend consists of small group Bible studies and other activities held in the comfort of an FBCM Host Home with a nightly large group worship service held at First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM). DNow is not just another weekend! This year will feature band, Stephen Miller (www.stephen-miller.com) for worship and guest speaker, Adam Robinson (www.adamrobinson.org) will speak on the importance of abiding with Christ in everyday life.

Total cost for the weekend is only $45/Student ($100/Family Maximum) and registration is available online at http://fbmaryville.org/ministries/student/events/dnow13.cfm.

