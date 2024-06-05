This is the Good Shepherd Lutheran High Honor Roll and Honor Roll list.

High Honor Roll with Distinction

(Gr. 7&8 - GPA 4.00+)

8th Grade: Marion H., Lauren K., Dylan L., Ally P., Calista S., Lily W., Bradley W., Teagan W., Josie W. 7th Grade: Raelei B., Cooper I., Elle J., Prabhgun K., Reeve M., Jake R., Chance S., High Honor Roll (Gr. 5&6 - GPA 3.51 to 4.0; Gr. 7&8 - GPA 3.51 to 3.99)

8th Grade: Wyatt K., Ryan P., Brady R., Owen T.

7th Grade: Chloe B., Brayden B., Trinity B., Rory D., Liam D., Meghan M., Caleb M., Hunter S., Elise T., Cali W.

6th Grade: Will B., Isabella B., Owen C., Zion C., Ella F., Agnes H., Sydney H., Alexis K., Jacob K., Elise L., Violet M., Piper M., Livy P., Charlotte P., Nate P., Caroline S., Levi T., Adalie T.

5th Grade: Allison B., Vivian C., Molly F., Lola F., Paisley H., Brennan I., Emma J., Daniel L., Hunter M., Adelynn M., Bhavneet S., Madilyn S., Hailey S., Natalie S., Rylen T., Lily W., Riley Y.

Honor Roll (Gr. 5-8 – GPA 3.00 to 3.50)

8th Grade: Alejandro F., Henrik G., Olivia L., Josh M., Ceaira T.

7th Grade: Robert A., Alyssa S., Donovan T., Noah W.

6th Grade: Caleb B., Daphne F., Nathan G., Myla G., Parker L., Sophia N., Taylor P., Kaelyn S., Marco S., Isaiah W.

5th Grade: Ryan B., Owen C., Tinley F., Andi H., Errolyn K., Ayden L-P., Woody M., Aria M., Hayes O., Mia W

