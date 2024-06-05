Students Earn High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Distinctions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This is the Good Shepherd Lutheran High Honor Roll and Honor Roll list. High Honor Roll with Distinction (Gr. 7&8 - GPA 4.00+) 8th Grade: Marion H., Lauren K., Dylan L., Ally P., Calista S., Lily W., Bradley W., Teagan W., Josie W. 7th Grade: Raelei B., Cooper I., Elle J., Prabhgun K., Reeve M., Jake R., Chance S., High Honor Roll (Gr. 5&6 - GPA 3.51 to 4.0; Gr. 7&8 - GPA 3.51 to 3.99) 8th Grade: Wyatt K., Ryan P., Brady R., Owen T. 7th Grade: Chloe B., Brayden B., Trinity B., Rory D., Liam D., Meghan M., Caleb M., Hunter S., Elise T., Cali W. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! 6th Grade: Will B., Isabella B., Owen C., Zion C., Ella F., Agnes H., Sydney H., Alexis K., Jacob K., Elise L., Violet M., Piper M., Livy P., Charlotte P., Nate P., Caroline S., Levi T., Adalie T. 5th Grade: Allison B., Vivian C., Molly F., Lola F., Paisley H., Brennan I., Emma J., Daniel L., Hunter M., Adelynn M., Bhavneet S., Madilyn S., Hailey S., Natalie S., Rylen T., Lily W., Riley Y. Honor Roll (Gr. 5-8 – GPA 3.00 to 3.50) 8th Grade: Alejandro F., Henrik G., Olivia L., Josh M., Ceaira T. 7th Grade: Robert A., Alyssa S., Donovan T., Noah W. 6th Grade: Caleb B., Daphne F., Nathan G., Myla G., Parker L., Sophia N., Taylor P., Kaelyn S., Marco S., Isaiah W. 5th Grade: Ryan B., Owen C., Tinley F., Andi H., Errolyn K., Ayden L-P., Woody M., Aria M., Hayes O., Mia W More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip