Students Earn High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Distinctions
This is the Good Shepherd Lutheran High Honor Roll and Honor Roll list.
High Honor Roll with Distinction
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
(Gr. 7&8 - GPA 4.00+)
8th Grade: Marion H., Lauren K., Dylan L., Ally P., Calista S., Lily W., Bradley W., Teagan W., Josie W. 7th Grade: Raelei B., Cooper I., Elle J., Prabhgun K., Reeve M., Jake R., Chance S., High Honor Roll (Gr. 5&6 - GPA 3.51 to 4.0; Gr. 7&8 - GPA 3.51 to 3.99)
8th Grade: Wyatt K., Ryan P., Brady R., Owen T.
7th Grade: Chloe B., Brayden B., Trinity B., Rory D., Liam D., Meghan M., Caleb M., Hunter S., Elise T., Cali W.
6th Grade: Will B., Isabella B., Owen C., Zion C., Ella F., Agnes H., Sydney H., Alexis K., Jacob K., Elise L., Violet M., Piper M., Livy P., Charlotte P., Nate P., Caroline S., Levi T., Adalie T.
5th Grade: Allison B., Vivian C., Molly F., Lola F., Paisley H., Brennan I., Emma J., Daniel L., Hunter M., Adelynn M., Bhavneet S., Madilyn S., Hailey S., Natalie S., Rylen T., Lily W., Riley Y.
Honor Roll (Gr. 5-8 – GPA 3.00 to 3.50)
8th Grade: Alejandro F., Henrik G., Olivia L., Josh M., Ceaira T.
7th Grade: Robert A., Alyssa S., Donovan T., Noah W.
6th Grade: Caleb B., Daphne F., Nathan G., Myla G., Parker L., Sophia N., Taylor P., Kaelyn S., Marco S., Isaiah W.
5th Grade: Ryan B., Owen C., Tinley F., Andi H., Errolyn K., Ayden L-P., Woody M., Aria M., Hayes O., Mia W
More like this: