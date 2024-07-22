BELLEVILLE — This week, the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program and Southern Illinois Builders Association are providing local students with a firsthand look at various construction trades through a series of educational visits in the Belleville area.

St. Clair County Chairman Mike Kern announced that the Explorer Post of the Boy Scouts is participating in the initiative, which includes visits to trades such as Carpenters, Boilermakers, Bricklayers, Operating Engineers, Electricians, Ironworkers, Sheet Metal Workers, and Steamfitters.

Students from Triad, Weslin, Lebanon, Cahokia, Mascoutah, and Father McGivney schools are involved in the program. Kern expressed gratitude to the unions that agreed to participate, highlighting the importance of exposing young people to potential career paths in the trades.

"This initiative provides students with a valuable opportunity to explore various trades and understand the skills required in each field," Kern said.

The visits aim to offer students a practical perspective on the construction industry, promoting vocational education and potential career opportunities within the sector.

