ALTON - Alton High School students attended the school’s first-ever career fair on Friday, April 29, 2024, and senior students Chris and Andy were impressed by the variety of jobs available in the Riverbend region.

Both students said they would probably take a break until their diplomas were in their hands, and then they’re ready to “hit the ground running” and get jobs for the summer before they head off to college. They were pleasantly surprised by all of the career opportunities they encountered at the fair.

“I feel like it’s really great that there’s a lot of people who want to see the people who are about to graduate or even going into their senior year succeed, have something going for themselves over the summer, keep themselves busy, have something to do, not sit around the house,” Chris said.

Chris was especially intrigued by Kienstra Illinois LLC, and he noted that the company was “really understanding” and eager to answer all of his questions. Andy enjoyed speaking to Applied Engineering Plastics and learning more about the 3D printers, lasers and other equipment.

The students noted that the career fair helped them feel more confident about their choices. Chris said he was always taught to have three options just in case they don’t work out, and he felt like he had a better understanding of his options now. Andy remarked that engaging in extracurricular activities like band had enhanced his high school career. He felt like he had a better grasp on what he wants to do after graduation because of these experiences.

“It helps you out a ton because it helps you figure out what you want to do later on in life more than just sitting around and going through basic high school not knowing what you want to do,” Andy said.

After graduation on May 18, the students have big plans. Chris has received a football scholarship and will be majoring in accounting, while Andy plans to attend Maryville University and major in cybersecurity. Both boys look forward to their next chapters in life, and they encouraged younger students to work hard, enjoy high school and participate as much as possible.

“I feel like I have my further options weighed out now,” Chris added. “I feel like it’s about consistency and working. Having stuff to do during school, it made me more motivated to want to get up every day early in the morning.”

