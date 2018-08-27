Students celebrated for completing Rep. Bourne's Summer Reading Program
LITCHFIELD - Area students joined State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) to celebrate their completion of Bourne’s Summer Reading Program. Readers were given ice cream sundaes and a Certificate of Recognition from the General Assembly for their dedication to reading this Summer.
Rep. Bourne’s annual program is a way to keep kids reading through the months they are not in school and promote the love of reading year round.
