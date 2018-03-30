ALTON - Second-grade students at Eunice Smith Elementary School showcased their Wax Museum Thursday morning.

Second-grade teacher Teresa Arview said her students have been working for a couple weeks on researching, writing and preparing speeches about different historical figures to create their interactive museum.

"They chose a famous American, of their choice, they didn't have a list they just had to read about different people such as entrepreneurs, inventors and athletes," Arview said. "They had to go to the library, search the internet and ask questions to research each of their historical figures."

After each student completed their research they got to dress the part as they acted as wax figures telling other students and parents everything they had discovered about their subject.

Arview said there was a lot of American history in the room Thursday morning with speeches and history lessons on Rosa Parks, Annie Oakley and Walt Disney to name a few.

"Some children really got excited, got a lot of information and wrote quite a bit," Arview said. "It's often something that students do in the fifth grade, but when we allow students to research as early as second grade it creates a interest. Especially when they're learning to read for information, this is a great lesson for them to learn to do that."

