WORDEN – Students of the Edwardsville School District strive above and beyond on a daily basis.

For Madi and Lexi Trimm of Worden Elementary, working to make their communities better for all of its members keeps them busy while they are not busy with their school work and extracurricular activities.

Daughters of Michelle and Gary Trimm, Lexi and Madi have have learned that giving back to those in need is an important quality to have. For example, Lexi hand-made wallets to raise donations for the Paint the Town Gold campaign to help raise money for childhood cancer research. Madi also coordinated The Shoeman Project for her school, which is an organization that aims to end water poverty through monetary donations or donations of new or gently used shoes.

Year after year, Madi and Lexi have given their Christmas money away help to families in need around the area.

When these little philanthropists are not raising money for therapy, they love school.

“My favorite subject is reading,” Lexi said. “I love reading fictional stories with a lot of suspense.”

For Madi, her favorite subject in school is her challenge class.

“Mrs. Macias is a great teacher,” Madi said. “We do fun and interesting projects in her class.”

Both of the girls play Team Elite St. Louis volleyball and take music classes out at SIUE, all the while keeping their grades up.

