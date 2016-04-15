EDWARDSVILLE – Charlie Kilpatrick, son of Aaron and Sarah Kilpatrick, was selected by Leclaire Elementary Principal Cornelia Smith for this week's Student Spotlight.

Smith commended him for his hard work and consistency over the years at Leclaire.

“Charlie is an exemplary student role model,” she said. “He is friendly and he is a hard worker. Charlie’s performance has been consistent over the years he has been here. We are very proud of him!”

Similar to some of his peers at Leclaire, his favorite part about school is recess.

“You can go outside and play with your friends,” he said.

When he’s inside the classroom, Charlie found that his first grade teacher, Ms. Stogsdill was one of his favorite teachers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She was funny, but I like Ms. Davin because how she teaches,” he said. “She makes things easy to understand.”

In class, Charlie loves to learn about math, but isn’t too fond of social studies.

“Math is my favorite subject,” he said. “I like how you can add big numbers. I like grouping numbers together and getting an answer. Social Studies is my least favorite because there is so much to read!”

Kilpatrick loves playing flag football with his father on their team, the Giants.

“I have been playing for about three years and I started in kindergarten,” he said.

When Charlie grows up, he wants to be a famous football player like Charlie Ward.

“I was named after him,” he mentioned. “He played in college for the Seminoles.”

Before the end of the school year, Charlie hopes to win a Leaping Leopard Award, a special recognition designed specifically for students.

More like this: