Amanda Mayfield of Lincoln Middle School was chosen for this week's Student Spotlight for her extensive volunteer work within her community and her thriving academics.

EDWARDSVILLE – Within the Edwardsville School District, students go above and beyond what is expected of them in order to assist their communities in any way possible.

Amanda Mayfield, a student at Lincoln Middle School, has been nominated for this week’s Student Spotlight for her caring heart and amazing work while volunteering at her school and in the community.

Daughter of Tim and Julie Mayfield, Amanda loves learning new things and making new friends. She is also proud of her accomplishment of earning honor roll for her entire career at Lincoln.

“We are nominating Amanda for her tremendous amount of volunteer hours she puts into our Friends In Touch program,” Steve Stewart, principal at Lincoln Middle School, said.

Friends In Touch is a group of students who pledge to be free of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and violence. Members support each other in activities using positive peer pressure, leadership development, community service, social and recreational activities and through the school’s D.A.R.E activities.

“I hope that others see that giving back to the community has an impact on so many others, including me,” Mayfield said.

When she isn’t working with Friends in Touch or Team GO, Mayfield also volunteers at the Metro East Humane Society and a local nursing home.

“Next year, I would like to continue volunteering and do more things with Team GO.”

When she wants to grow up, Amanda wants to become a psychologist or work with kids with disabilities.

