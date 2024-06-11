EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Symphony Concert on June 2, 2024 showcased the talents of several Edwardsville High School students, who were selected by their director, Victoria Voumard, to participate in a unique side-by-side concert.

The event was held at the Edwardsville Performing Arts Center and featured a collaboration between the high school students and the symphony orchestra.

During the concert, the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation awarded scholarships to the participating students. Herman Shaw, representing the foundation, presented the scholarships to the young musicians, recognizing their dedication and talent.

The scholarship recipients included violinists Madeline Loyd, Joey Johnson, Addie Lingafelter, and Jumana Bahrainwala; violists Maeve Durkee and Amelia Zhang; cellists Lily Reynolds and Esteban Gomez Garcia; and bass player Bubbles Thomas.

"The students have shown remarkable skill and commitment," Shaw said during the presentation. "We are proud to support their musical journeys."

The side-by-side concert aimed to provide the students with a professional orchestral experience, enriching their musical education and fostering a deeper appreciation for symphonic music.

